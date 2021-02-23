Accidents lead to closure of Kalhatti ghat road again

‘Police will discuss with Collector and decide on a permanent solution’

Two weeks after Kalhatti ghat road was reopened for tourist vehicles, a series of accidents along the stretch forced the police to close the road to motorists from outside the Nilgiris.

Since the road was opened to vehicles to descend to the Sigur plateau from Udhagamandalam on February 8, five cars met with serious accidents along the stretch. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, said police officials.

“On the very first day that the road was opened, a car hit a huge boulder after losing control along the road. Apart from the five accidents, there have been a number of persons who have reported reckless driving along the stretch,” said a police official.

Following the accidents, the police have temporarily closed the road to vehicles registered outside the Nilgiris. They have taken the action due to the ongoing Bokkapuram Temple Festival, which witnesses large number of devotees using the road to reach Bokkapuram in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). The police said they were concerned that the increase in the amount of traffic could lead to more accidents, and temporarily rerouted vehicles proceeding to MTR via Gudalur.

When contacted, R. Pandiarajan, Superintendent of Police, said he had suggestions from the public urging him to close the road for vehicles descending the Kalhatti Ghat. “Since the suggestions were first made, two more accidents occurred along the road. The police will discuss with the Collector and decide on a permanent solution to the problem, which could mean more restrictions along the road,” said Mr. Pandiarajan.