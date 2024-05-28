Accidents involving underage motorists on the rise in Dharmapuri, says Collector

The number of road fatalities between January and April 2024 has increased in comparison to the corresponding period last year. As of April, 509 accidents were reported with 125 fatal accidents and 132 casualties. This included 64 casualties from two-wheeler accidents, District Collector K. Shanthi said, during a meeting held on road safety and law and order in the district held at the Collectorate.

Highlighting the numbers, the Collector said that there was an increase in the number of underaged persons handling two-wheelers in the district.

Over 180 persons suffered injuries from these accidents. Over 50% of the accidents were caused by two-wheelers and this was higher in comparison to last year, of which over 10 road accidents were caused by persons under 18 years of age handling two-wheelers, said the Collector.

Minors and parents will face punitive action, if underage persons are caught riding/driving vehicles and causing accidents, warned Ms. Shanthi, and pointed out that minors caught in accidents driving despite the legal bar shall not be issued driving licence until the age of 25. Parents of the minor will also face punishment as under the law, the Collector added.

According to the administration, the highest number of accidents were caused primarily due to over speeding, ignoring traffic regulations, not wearing helmets/seatbelts.

Police and the road transport departments were instructed to create awareness on safety measures and to fine offenders.