Accidents come down by 14.31% in Salem district this year, says District Collector

November 18, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Karmegam said that accidents had come down by 14.31% in Salem district this year compared to last year.

In a release, the Collector said steps were taken to create awareness about road safety. Every month, road safety meetings were conducted with the Police, Transport, Revenue, and Highways Department officials. Reasons for road accidents were discussed, and action had been taken to prevent accidents in future.

Due to the various steps taken by the district administration in the past ten months (January 1 to October 31), accidents had come down by 14.31%, and fatal accidents had come down by 15.36%.

Explaining the data, Mr. Karmegam said that from January to October 2022, a total of 2,822 road accident cases were reported in the district, and in 2023, it was reduced to 2,418. In 2022, a total of 623 fatal accidents were reported, and 695 people died. In 2023, a total of 588 fatal accidents were reported, and 616 people died.

On behalf of the district administration, instructions were given to the department concerned to ensure people wore helmets and seat belts and vehicles operated within the prescribed speed limits. Likewise, officials would inspect the accident spots and take steps to prevent accidents in those spots, Mr. Karmegam added.

