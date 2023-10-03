October 03, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 110 pedestrians died in road traffic accidents in Coimbatore city in 17 months, according to the police. While 72 pedestrians lost their lives on city roads in 2022, a total of 38 pedestrians died in accidents till May this year.

Surprisingly, speeding two-wheelers caused the highest number of pedestrian deaths (54), followed by buses (22), four-wheelers (20), trucks (14), unknown vehicles (9) and others (1) in the 17 months.

Traffic police officers say that most of the pedestrian accident victims were knocked down by vehicles while trying to cross roads at non-designated places and while walking through the road.

M. Rajarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), said the police had introduced pelican signal system on Dr. Nanjappa Road and at Ganapathy in the city on pilot basis to enable smooth crossing for pedestrians. These signals could be operated by pedestrians themselves. The police were planning to introduce them at more locations and incorporate public addressing systems in them.

“Dedicated time for pedestrian crossing is ensured at major signals. At roundabouts, 30 seconds is allocated for pedestrians. Public addressing system has been added to many of the signals in the city to enable safe crossing by pedestrians,” he said.

According to the official, crossing roads at non-designated locations, jumping medians to cross roads and negligent driving by motorists were major reasons for accidents involving pedestrians in the city. Negligently crossing roads through the front side of buses that halted at bus stops was another common cause.

“Motorists should allow pedestrians to cross the road at designated zebra crossings. People should also realise that crossing at non-designated places is not safe for them,” he said.

District road safety committee member K. Kathirmathiyon said authorities should ensure ample footpaths so that pedestrians were not forced to walk through the road.

“Footpaths at several locations in the city are encroached upon by roadside vendors and shops. Such encroachments should be cleared. At many signals, several motorists stop vehicles well past the stop line and occupy the zebra crossing. The police and the roads transport authority should emphasise them to give priority to pedestrians,” he said.

Meanwhile, overall fatal accidents and number of deaths have reduced in Coimbatore city compared to last year. A total of 263 fatal accidents claimed 273 lives in Coimbatore city in 2022. As many as 182 people died in 179 fatal accidents between January and September this year. A total of 204 people had died in accidents during the same period last year.

