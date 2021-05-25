Accidental swapping of bodies in Tiruppur causes stir

The Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur will hold an inquiry on the alleged accidental swapping of the bodies of two patients who died of COVID-19 at the hospital on Tuesday.

According to police sources privy to the development, the relatives of an 83-year-old man from Tiruppur who died of COVID-19 at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday faced a rude shock after unzipping the body bag at a crematorium in the city on Tuesday afternoon to find out that it was a different body. The relatives informed the Tiruppur South police, who conducted an inquiry along with Revenue Department officials at the hospital.

Inquiries revealed that the bodies were accidentally swapped at the mortuary with another deceased with a similar name and that the body was already cremated earlier in the day. The officials made arrangements to hand over the ashes to the relatives and no police complaint was lodged, according to the sources.

When contacted, authorities at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital said that investigations were under way to ascertain how the bodies got swapped despite the relatives having signed the relevant forms before accepting the body. A senior doctor said that the body bags used by the hospital for those who die of COVID-19 do not have transparent films that allow relatives to see the faces of the deceased, which might have been one of the reasons for the incident to occur. “We have now placed orders for such bags [with transparent films],” he said.