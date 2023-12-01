HamberMenu
Accident victim’s relatives seek compensation in Erode

December 01, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Claiming that the newly laid speed breaker resulted in the death of a man, his relatives staged a road roko with the body on Erode – Kangeyam Road here on Friday.

Raja, 27, of Bharathi Nagar in Avalpoondurai was working as a sales executive at a private company. On Thursday night, while returning from Erode to his native on his two-wheeler, he fell down while negotiating the speed breaker at Solipalayam Sullimedu area. He suffered grievous injuries and was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital where he died. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

The relatives claimed that the newly laid speed breaker was the cause of his death and demanded compensation. They staged a protest with the body on the road. The Arachalur police pacified them after which the protest was withdrawn. Traffic was affected for an hour.

