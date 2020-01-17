Accident victim’s liver airlifted from Madurai to Coimbatore

The liver harvested from an accident victim was flown from Madurai to Coimbatore and transplanted in a needy patient at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) here on Thursday.

A release issued by KMCH said the liver taken from 21-year-old Sarathkumar of Ramanathapuram district was brought to Coimbatore in a helicopter after the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (Transtan) allotted the organ to the hospital.

A liver transplantation team from KMCH and a team of surgeons from Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute in Madurai harvested the liver from the brain-dead accident victim, after completing due procedures. The organ was flown to Coimbatore in 30 minutes and KMCH's executive director Arun N. Palaniswami received it.

The organ was successfully transplanted by a team of surgeons comprising Paari Vijayaraghavan, Maheswaran Pitchaimuthu, Arulraj Ramakrishnan and S.Aravindh in a patient who was in dire need of the liver, said the release.

Hospital chairman Nalla G. Palaniswami said that the organ was airlifted to avoid delay in transporting it by road. The police in Madurai and Coimbatore assisted in the organ transportation.