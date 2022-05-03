Accident victim dies at hospital

ERODE A 25-year-old woman, who was injured in an accident on April 30, leaving two other persons killed on the spot died at a private hospital here on Monday..

The accident occurred on Salem-Kochi National Highway when the car driven by Santhosh Singh (38) of Ganapathi Nagar in Namakkal, a furniture trader, hit the rear side of a lorry moving in front of his car. Santhosh Sing’s wife Dhivya, daughters Yashika (10) and Yoshika (2), and his mother Darabai (55), were returning home after visitng a temple at Avinashi. The front portion of the car was completely damaged and Santhosh Singh and his mother, sitting in the front, died on the spot.

Dhivya, who suffered serious injuries and was undergoing treatment, died on Monday. Yoshika suffered fractures in both her hands and was admitted to Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. Yashika suffered minor injuries and was treated as an out-patient. Perundurai police registered a case.