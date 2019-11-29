Coimbatore

Accident-prone spots identified to improve response time of ambulances

Places that witnessed eight or more fatal accidents declared as black spots

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police with the assistance of a team from Coimbatore Institute of Technology (CIT) have identified and marked 118 black spots where multiple accidents were reported.

Sujit Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore Rural, said that details of the black spots will be shared with GVK EMRI (Emergency Management and Research Institute) which operates 108 ambulances in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project.

This will help GVK EMRI to position its fleet of ambulances close to the black spots and improve the response time.

Places that had witnessed eight or more fatal accidents were declared as black spots and they were mapped subdivision and police station wise. While Pollachi subdivision has the highest number of 37 black spots, Valparai subdivision has the least number of 11 black spots.

The black spots fall on stretches namely Kaniyur junction to Kollupalayam junction, 10 Feet bridge on Udhagamandalam Road, Mathampalayam and Narasimhanaickenpalayam on Coimbatore to Mettupalayam, Kullakkapalayam junction and Vadakipalayam junction at Pollachi, Thamaraikulam junction and Kovilpalayam junction at Kinathukadavu.

The police have also marked the black spots on roads with a distinct painting so that motorists recognize them easily.

Selvamuthukumar, GVK EMRI’s programme manger for Coimbatore, said that 21 out of the 39 ambulances operated in Coimbatore were positioned to cover rural areas of Coimbatore.

He added that the ambulances were already positioned in close proximity to the 118 black spots and the new data would further help GVK EMRI in improving the response time.

