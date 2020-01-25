Access to basic amenities, healthcare remains a challenge for residents of Sundapur village

Life remains unchanged for the 500-odd people of Sundapur village in Bargur Hills for many years now, as they still have to travel 12 km to access a hospital or shops to buy basic things for their daily life.

The village is located about 6 km from the Thamaraikarai – Bargur Road and can be reached through a muddy road in the hilly terrain. The residents belong to the Lingayat community and cultivate ragi, maize, small millets, beans and other dry crops in their small holdings that range from 30 cents to 1.5 acre for each family. There are about 110 houses and access to health care, basic infrastructure, protected drinking water, education and shops remain an unfulfilled dream for the people, said M. Kenjan (55), a resident. “We have to travel through the damaged road, including the three km forest road, to access the main road and again travel six km to Bargur for hospital or shops”, he said. While the produce from the land are preserved and used as staple throughout the year, youngsters work in plains and visit the village twice a month. Many women in the village have not been to the plains as they continue to work in their fields and take care of the children who study at the Government Middle School in the village. Since the roads are poor, most of the people cannot commute and stay here, said J. Erannan (35) who in December last year carried his pregnant sister-in-law in a cloth cradle for six km to reach the main road. “To refill LPG cylinders, we need to go Bargur on two-wheelers”, he said. Gravel for laying road was dumped three months ago and the work is yet to commence.

During the Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple festival, members of the Lingayat community from Karnataka visit the village. “We believe that only good roads can uplift our lives”, said Kempanna (42). After Class 8, students stay in hostels and pursue school and college studies in Anthiyur, Sathyamangalam and Erode and the village has so far produced three graduates.

V.P. Gunasekaran, State Committee Member, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, said that the income of the villagers was very meagre. They should be provided jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Healthcare and basic amenities are the rights of every citizen, which is denied to the residents of Sundapur, he said.