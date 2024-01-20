ADVERTISEMENT

Access land details through Tamil Nilam app

January 20, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Land ownership details and patta changes can be accessed through Tamil Nilam Citizen portal https://tamilnilam.tn.gov.in/citizen According to the administration, a mobile App “Tamilnilam” has been created and linked to the portal to enable citizens to access to land related services.

Separate sites through which to apply for patta changes, land survey, land drawings can be accessed through the site, which is linked through various softwares. Similarly, village land drawings, correlation states may also be downloaded through the site.

