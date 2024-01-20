GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Access land details through Tamil Nilam app

January 20, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Land ownership details and patta changes can be accessed through Tamil Nilam Citizen portal https://tamilnilam.tn.gov.in/citizen According to the administration, a mobile App “Tamilnilam” has been created and linked to the portal to enable citizens to access to land related services.

Separate sites through which to apply for patta changes, land survey, land drawings can be accessed through the site, which is linked through various softwares. Similarly, village land drawings, correlation states may also be downloaded through the site.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.