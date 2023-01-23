ADVERTISEMENT

Accept Congress high command’s decision, will work for Elangovan’s victory: Makkal Rajan

January 23, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Expressing disappointment over the Congress party denying him the ticket to contest in the Erode (East) bypolls, the Erode South District Congress Committee president Makkal G. Rajan on Monday said he nonetheless accepted the party high command’s decision to field former Union Minister of State E.V.K.S. Elangovan as a candidate. He added that he would start campaigning from Tuesday for the victory of the party.

Congress is a democratic party and anyone can express their interest to contest in an election, he told the journalists in Erode .

“I met AICC general secretary and party Central Election Committee in-charge Mukul Wasnik in Chennai on January 22 and insisted on contesting in the bypolls,” he said. But, in the evening, AICC named Mr. Elangovan as its candidate for the bypolls.

“Though it pained me, I accept the decision and will begin my door-door-campaign from Tuesday and ensure Mr. Elangovan wins by the highest margin in the history of bypolls,” he added.

Disagreeing with State BJP president K. Annamalai who said Mr. Elangovan does not have the support of a district president in Erode, Mr. Rajan said as a Congressman, he would never betray the party.

