Academics see Coimbatore-Tiruppur belt as ideal location for foreign university campuses

November 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore-Tiruppur belt would be the ideal choice, next only to Chennai, for foreign universities to establish their campuses, according to academics in the region.

In the wake of the University Grants Commission (UGC) recently notifying regulations for foreign universities in the top 500 in the global rankings to set up and operate their campuses in India for conducting offline programmes, in keeping with the provisions of National Education Policy 2020, academics see a welcome development paving way for a higher degree of competitiveness in the higher education system in the economically progressive Western region of Tamil Nadu.

As per the regulations, the Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEI) will be allowed to conduct offline classes only though they could have their own admission process.

“Entry of foreign universities will, for sure, bring down the number of students opting to pursue higher education abroad, and thereby obviate the need for them to spend in terms of dollars, “ M. Chidambaram, former Director of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) who is now based in Salem, said.

“Also, in general, students going abroad for studies settle down in other countries. The opportunity to avail utility of education of global standards within the country is good also because unlike a few decades ago the scope for the students to settle down in lucrative jobs within India was now quite high,” Prof. Chidambaram said.

“The entry of top-notch foreign universities is indeed a welcome development though it remains to be seen what strategies the institutions will be adopting to safeguard their brand value,” P.K. Ponnuswamy, former Vice-Chancellor, Madras and Madurai Kamaraj Universities who is based in Coimbatore, said.

“Identifying quality faculty will perhaps turn out to be a tough task. Nevertheless, in the era of globalisation, it does make sense for top-level universities to broad-base their presence in India which is touted to be the happening place in the coming decades,” Prof. Ponnuswamy explained.

