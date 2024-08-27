Academics pitch for IISER in Coimbatore

: Academics in the Western region regret the absence of a Centrally-funded institution in Coimbatore on the lines of Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Management and National Institute of Technnology.

The Central government sanctions these institutions on the basis of one each per State. Tamil Nadu has IIT in Chennai, and IIT, NIT and IIM in Tiruchi. Another major Centrally-funded institution, the Central University of Tamil Nadu, is located at Thiruvarur. Likewise, Kerala has NIT and IIM at Kozhikode and IIT at Palakkad.

According to academics in the region, the Central and State governments together should consider establishing Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Coimbatore in right earnest, to promote research and quality education in science and related fields, considering the Western region’s contribution of major share for Tamil Nadu’s Gross Domestic Product.

The IISER at Behrampur in Odisha was the last to be established in 2016. The IISERs in Pune and Kolkata were established in 2006 followed by Mohali in Punjab, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Tiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Tirupathi in Andhra Pradesh.

“Coimbatore has been neglected for nearly five decades, due to political factors. The onus is on the State government to take the initiative to bring an IISER to Coimbatore by putting forth the proposal and providing the required land to the Central government,” said E. Balagurusamy, former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University and former Member, Union Public Service Commission.

According to B.L. Sivakumar, principal, Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science, an institution of the level of IISER is indeed a felt need for Coimbatore. The ideal location for an IISER will be Mettupalayam as the high-quality infrastructure could be put to use by lesser-endowed higher educational institutions in Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts as well, he said.

