Academics make a case for IISER in Coimbatore

March 16, 2023

COIMBATORE: Academics in the region have made a case for start of an IISER (Indian Institute of Science Education and Research) in Coimbatore, citing the absence of a full-fledged centrally-funded institution in the entire Western region for high-end research in basic sciences.

The flagship programme in the IISERs is the five-year BS-MS course covering Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Earth Sciences and Humanities for students completing Class XII, along with integrated, international PhD and regular PhD programmes. IISERs are where advanced teaching by world-class faculty take place and students will have the opportunity to perform experiments as well as pursue advanced research under their mentorship.

“The eco-system for basic sciences research in State universities is inadequate against the backdrop of dwindling block grants. An institution of the likes of IISER will fulfil the vaccum in Tamil Nadu,” former Vice-Chancellor of Madras and Madurai Kamaraj Universities P.K. Ponnuswamy said. “There is a well-established Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, and IISERS at Thiruvananthapuram for Kerala, and at Tirupathi for Andhra Pradesh. Also, within Tamil Nadu, is an IIT in Chennai, central government institutions such as NIT and IIM in Tiruchi, and Madurai has also been sanctioned an All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Hence, there is no reason why Tamil Nadu should not lobby for an IISER for Coimbatore, factoring in the absence of a central educational institution in the entire Western region for advanced inter-disciplinary research,” Prof. Ponnuswamy said.

The two central government institutions in Western region of Tamil Nadu: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Textile Management in Coimbatore, and the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, are sector-specific. There is no central institution for inter-disciplinary research, academics point out.

IISERs were envisioned during 2000 to integrate research component at UG level. Six years later, the first two institutes were set up in Pune and Kolkata. Way back in 2008, the Central Government had promised a ‘World Class University’ for Coimbatore. But the promise has remained only on paper.

The seven IISers established at Kolkata in West Bengal, Pune in Maharashtra, Mohali in Punjab, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Tirupathi in Andhrapradesh, IISER, and Berhampur in Odisha, are dedicated to teaching and research in basic sciences.

The last of the seven IISERs in the country was sanctioned for Behampur in Odisha where administrative, academic and research infrastructure was established at a cost of ₹ 694 crore.

“An IISER is indeed a long-felt need for Coimbatore, where a number of higher educational institutions are known well for creating benchmarks in Best Practices, former Director of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, M. Chidambaram said. Coimbatore being a major hub for higher education with a large number of private institutions well-developed in terms of research and development, establishing an IISER will create good synergy, he emphasised.