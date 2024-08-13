Academia apprised of the significance of ‘Clean Plant Programme’ at TNAU

The importance of ‘Clean Plant Programme’ (CPP) approved recently by the Union Cabinet under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture was underscored at the inaugural session of 9th Agricultural Graduate Students Conference (AGSC) at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) in Coimbatore on Monday by S. Bhaskar, Advisor (Natural Resource Management - Climate Change), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India.

The two-day event was conducted on the theme: Commercialising Agro Technology: Invest, Innovate, Incubate, as a platform for exchanging advanced ideas in agriculture.

Mr. Bhaskar explained how CPP would revolutionise horticulture sector in the country with a substantial investment of ₹1,765.67 crore, and set new standards for excellence and sustainability. The CPP, Mr. Bhaskar said, promotes sustainable agricultural practices within a circular economy framework.

The CPP envisages a major leap in enhancing the quality and productivity of fruit crops across the nation, with advantages to farmers, nurseries, consumers and export market.

This programme will be implemented by the National Horticulture Board in association with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) the participants of the programme were told.

The Vice-Chancellor, V. Geethalakshmi, released the first copy of the AGSC Abstract Compendium, a collection of research abstracts, symbolising the transfer of knowledge from academia to policymakers, potentially influencing future agricultural policies at the national level.

In her address, Prof Geethalakshmi highlighted TNAU’s leadership in agricultural innovation, and elaborated on collaborative projects like the Drone Didi Yojana—an initiative using drones for agricultural applications—and carbon credit trading schemes, demonstrating the university’s commitment to integrating technology with sustainable practices.

The conference has attracted 1,254 participants from various universities and research institutions worldwide, enriching the discussions with diverse perspectives. The event featured 427 poster presentations and 66 oral presentations, covering a wide range of agricultural topics, from crop genetics to sustainable farming practices, providing a comprehensive overview of current agricultural research and development.