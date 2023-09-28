ADVERTISEMENT

AC malfunction: irate passengers halt train by pulling alarm chain at Tiruppur station

September 28, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Angered by non-rectification of a snag in the cooling system, passengers onboard an air-conditioned compartment of the Hubli-Cochin Express halted the train at Tiruppur station late on Wednesday night by pulling the alarm chain.

The passengers’ complaint was that the Railway authorities had not attended to the snag after it was reported at Bengaluru station..

Railway and police officials prevailed upon the passengers to resume their journey with a promise of definite remediation at Podanur station in Coimbatore district.

The train resumed the journey after a delay of half-an-hour, sources said.

The coach was replaced at the Podanur station, much to the relief of the passengers.

