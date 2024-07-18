Abundant rainfall in catchment areas increases water level in Amaravathy Dam to 83.17 feet against 90 feet depth

Water level in Amaravathy Dam rose to 83.17 feet on Thursday morning, registering an increase of over 10 feet in the last three days.

The level at the same time last year was 46.79 feet, against the maximum level of 90 feet.

Owing to steady rainfall in the catchment areas, an inflow of 7,003 cusecs was registered on Tuesday, 5,184 cusecs on Wednesday, and 4,867 cusecs on Thursday. Accordingly, the storage rose to 2,595 million cubic feet (mcft) on Tuesday, 3,033 mcft on Wednesday and 3,443 mcft on Thursday, against the maximum holding capacity of 4,047 mcft.

The 9.3 square km dam with a depth of 33.53 metres is the source of irrigation on an area of 54,637 acres in Tiruppur and Karur districts, through both the old and new irrigation schemes.

The Amaravathi main canal to a length of 63.2 km on the left bank of Amaravathi River is a contour canal with command area distributed in Udumalpet, Madathukulam and Dharapuram taluks for single crop.

Sources in the Agriculture Department said the current spell of rainfall, coupled with the storage position, will augur well for the cultivation of sugarcane, paddy, coconut, maize, groundnut and other dry crops.

The catchment areas of Tirumurthy Dam has not received as much rainfall. The Dam’s level stood at 28.39 cubic feet on Thursday, against the maximum of 60 feet. At the same time last year, the level was 21.49 feet.

The storage was 793 mcft against the maximum of 1935. According to the Agriculture Department, the scope was high for substantial yield of sorghum raised in 158 hectares, pulses in 256 hectares, and oil seeds in 3343 hectares.

