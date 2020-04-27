Absenteeism comes down among conservancy workers

Conservancy workers in Coimbatore city, it appears, have put their best foot forward in the battle to contain COVID-19 disease. Though they are leading from the front and are vulnerable, almost all workers have reported for duty, even in containment zones.

Sources in the Coimbatore Corporation say since the State government imposed the lockdown from March 24 6 p.m. almost all the 2,100-odd permanent workers have reported for duty, barring a negligible number that has not reported for work because of medical conditions.

The Corporation has over 2,100 permanent workers and almost twice the number of contract workers. And, then, there are 800 domestic breeding checkers whom the Corporation had diverted from mosquito eradication work to COVID-19 containment.

Among the permanent workers, the Corporation, on an average, sees 10 – 15% absenteeism, with most of it being in the first week of every month, after the Corporation credits salary to their account, say officers supervising conservancy work. And, a good number of the 10 – 15% workers who go on leave during this period also suffer from addiction to alcohol, says a sanitary inspector.

Admitting that alcoholism has been a problem, a conservancy worker on condition of anonymity says though the number of workers addicted to liquor has come down, thanks to Corporation’s de-addiction programme, there are workers who are unable to kick the habit.

Second week onwards, workers availing of leave depends on their finding odd jobs like cleaning soak pits, drains or other cleaning work at private establishments, says a zonal sanitary officer.

But, during the lockdown, the attendance has been exceptionally good because the spending avenues for workers have come down and so has the opportunity to get odd jobs because of the closure of private establishments.

A zonal sanitary officer says the Corporation arranging buses to transport workers, conducting medical camps, providing additional personal safety gear and encouraging them have also contributed to the workers reporting for duty without fail.

Another conservancy worker says, that the Corporation has arranged for breakfast and lunch for them has made them understand that they will have to lead from the front in keeping the city clean, spraying disinfectants and doing all that is additionally required to protect the people that they have been serving.

A senior officer says that the civic body has not only explained to the workers the precautions they need to take during the lockdown period but also highlighted their importance in the battle against the spread of the disease. This has had an impact on the workers’ attendance.

And, above all, during the lockdown, the workers coming out to work for a few hours, though for work, helps them beat the stress as they, otherwise, will be confined to homes.