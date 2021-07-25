Absence of signboards affects travellers

Absence of signboards displaying the direction to various destinations on Karur Bypass Road is worrying road users as they urged the State Highways Department to install boards to prevent confusion.

The bypass road starts from Erode – Dharapuram Road Junction and reaches Solar Junction from where two roads, one to Karur and the other to Muthur start. People from other districts pass through Solar Junction frequently to take roads to Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi and other destinations.

But, in the absence of signboards, travellers face hardship as they have to stop their vehicles on the road and seek direction from the commuters waiting at the bus stop or from petrol bunk or from nearby shops. The situation is difficult during night because all the shops will be closed and the travellers find none to answer their queries.

Lorry drivers face difficulty in identifying the roads that lead to Karur and Muthur and end up travelling for many kms on the wrong direction. “Thousands of vehicles pass through the junction every day, but there is no signboard which is essential”, said a hotel worker at Solar.

He said that travellers and lorry drivers frequently seek their help to know the directions to Karur and Muthur.

Shopkeepers and the public wanted a signboard to be installed at the junction with proper illumination so that travellers continue their journey without hardship. “The board should be visible clearly at least 200 m away”, they added.