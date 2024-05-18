ADVERTISEMENT

Absence of shelters at bus stops remain a major concern for commuters in Erode

Published - May 18, 2024 05:11 pm IST - ERODE

Major bus stops in the city lack shelter and seating facility

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters standing in the open due to lack of shelter at GH Roundabout bus stop in Erode in Tamil Nadu on May 18, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

A situation that remained unchanged for many years is that most of the bus stops in the city and outskirts do not have shelters as commuters were forced to wait under scorching sun or get drenched in rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Major bus stops in the city — Panneerselvam Park, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, GH Roundabout, Teachers Colony, Surampatti Four Road Junction, Railway Station, Soolai, Solar, Manikoondu, Kanirowther Kulam, Karungalpalayam, Rangampalayam, Veerappanchatiram, Thindal and many others — lack shelter and seating facility. Temperatures that remained over 36 degree Celsius from February to April this year touched a maximum of 44 degree Celsius on May 2 while it continued to hover between 40 and 42 degree Celsius in the last two weeks.

In the absence of rain and prevailing heatwave conditions, commuters, particularly college students, office goers and daily wage earners, wait in bus stops to board buses to reach their destinations. “Waiting for buses under the scorching sun during the afternoon is really difficult,” said M. Kannan at the GH Roundabout bus stop on Perundurai Road. At a few bus stops, commuters take shelter under the shade of trees and shops, while in other bus stops they are forced to stand in the open. “It is difficult even to stand for 10 minutes in the open,” said V. Kamalam, an elderly woman at Poondurai Road.

While most of the bus stops lack shelters, a few shelters that were removed during road widening works were yet to be installed. “In the absence of chairs, elderly persons and patients outside the Government Headquarters Hospital face hardship while waiting for the bus,” said T. Dhanapal from Sivagiri. “Shelter at bus stops is a basic amenity that has been lacking for many years,” he said and wanted all bus stops to be equipped with shelters. Commuters pointed out the problem is perennial and urged authorities concerned to act at the earliest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode / heatwave

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US