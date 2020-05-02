Absence of sanitisers in ATMs poses risk to users

People, who come to withdraw cash from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), lament that sanitisers are not kept in the kiosks despite instructions from the district administration.

There are around 600 ATMs of nationalised banks, private banks and small finance banks in the district that serve the needs of people in disbursing cash. After the outbreak of COVID-19, banks were instructed to provide hand sanitisers and also spray disinfectants in the ATM centres. However, most of the centres in the city and in rural areas do not have sanitisers forcing people to return without using the ATM.

S. Marudhu from Sampath Nagar, who came to withdraw money from the ATM of a private bank on Surampatti Four Road, left without using it as there was no sanitiser. “We need cash for purchasing vegetables and grocery at shops in our area. But many ATMs do not have hand sanitisers and we fear using it,” he added.

As most of them are not wearing gloves, they fear using the ATMs. “We have to borrow from others or seek credit from the grocery shops,” said Dinesh of Moolapalayam.

The Corporation officials said that they were spraying disinfectants in all the ATM centres in the city while the local bodies in each area were vested with the responsibility to carryout disinfectant measures for ATMs located in their area. A bank official said that though sanitisers were kept at the ATM centres, they were fully used while a few sanitiser bottles went missing.