Absence of physical distancing norms at events questioned

The Coimbatore east district unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by MLA N. Karthik has asked Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani to explain if his and his partymen’s participation in various events in the recent past was in conformity with the physical distancing norms advocated by the Central and State governments.
In a release issued here on Friday, Mr. Karthik said that he had learnt that the Minister was to participate in a series of events in the district after having shared a platform with Higher Education Minister K.P Anbalagan in Chennai a few days ago.
When Mr. Anbalagan had tested positive for COVID-19, was it not imperative that Mr. Velumani also undergo test, Mr. Karthik asked.
In the past few days, Mr. Velumani had inaugurated several schemes and participated in ground-breaking ceremonies to launch others. At these meetings, AIADMK men and officials were present in large numbers in violation of physical distancing norms, he said and added that people feared if such events could lead to COVID-19 spreading quickly in the district.
