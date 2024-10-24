Absence of PG programmes in govt. colleges started in recent years impacts career progression of students, faculty

Absence of PG programmes in government arts and science colleges started over the last six to seven years has meant a double whammy, impacting career prospects of both students and faculty, according to the principals.

In the first place, it has meant an abrupt end to the further pursuit of higher education for several hundreds of students from socio-economic background completing their UG programmes.

A number of students from deep rural pockets who pursue their UG programmes by availing themselves of the utility of the government’s scholarship schemes drop out as travelling far and spending higher amounts for PG education is an improbability, according to R. Sriganapriya, Principal, Government Arts and Science College, Mettupalayam.

The students who drop out would otherwise have benefitted from the government scholarships had there been PG departments, she added.

For the faculty, absence of PG department has meant denial of opportunity to take up Ph.D. guideship. A PG department is a mandatory requirement for the faculty to gain eligibility for Ph.D. guideship, as per the norms of Bharathiar University.

“In our case, presence of 23 faculty with doctorate qualification and fulfilment of norms for guideship has meant precious little as they are still ineligible to guide Ph.D scholars in the absence of PG department,” T. Veeramani, Principal of Government Arts and Science College for Women at Puliyakulam in Coimbatore city, said.

“The State Government’s intervention will be appreciated. The faculty with doctorate qualification must at least be permitted to guide part-time Ph.D. scholars, in consideration of the high demand for guides in subjects such as English Literature, Computer Science, and Psychology,” he said, pointing out that the fee of ₹3,500 per year was the least for the Ph.D. scholars in government colleges.

For the 2024-25 session, no new PG programme was sanctioned for any of the government arts and science college by the Higher Education Department. The college principals say there is anticipation in the air that PG programmes for which the applications have been made will be approved in right earnest for start from 2025-26.

