Absence of parking lots causes inconvenience to motorists in Erode

In the absence of authorised parking lots in the city, vehicles, particularly four-wheelers, are parked along the arterial roads disrupting the flow of traffic.

Commercial establishments, hospitals, nationalised and private banks, hotels and tea shops, textile and jewellery showrooms, are located on Perundurai Road, Mettur Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Gandhiji Road, Sathy Road, R.K.V. Road, and Manikoondu area. Most of these roads are busy throughout the day due to movement of vehicles and pedestrians. In the absence of parking lots at the establishments or authorised parking areas on the roads, vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers ,are haphazardly parked on the road consuming the road space.

Apart from this, the Corporation had converted many roads as smart roads by establishing footpaths on both sides of the roads. “But the objective has failed as the footpaths were encroached by establishments while unauthorised parking on these roads lead to congestion,” said a motorist on State Bank of India Road.

Motorists call for establishing authorised parking lots on arterial roads across the city so as to prevent vehicles being stationed there for many days. “The space under the bridge at GH Roundabout is mostly used by call taxi drivers and customers to hotels and establishments,” said a pedestrian on Perundurai Road.

Motorists call for establishing multiple parking lots on busy roads as there is a sharp increase in vehicles in the city. “Most of the establishments or hotels do not have a parking area for their customers and vehicles are parked on the road. Road works on Gandhiji Road had further worsened the situation,” said P. Karpagam of Kallukadaimedu.

