Absence of full-time Vice-Chancellor costs Bharathiar University dear in NIRF 2024 ranking

Absence of an astute administrator-cum-academician at the helm of affairs has been causing notable decline in the standing of Bharathiar University (BU) in the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) over the years, senior professors point out.

Out of the five parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Peer Perception (PP), a notable decline in the last factor has been quite apparent.

Under Peer Perception, BU had scored only 18.27 out of 100 in 2024, compared to 25.52 in 2023. The score under this parameter was 24.60 in 2021 and 26.97 in 2022.

The NIRF ranking under ‘Overall’ category declined to 44th position (54.81 points) in 2024 from 36 (55.58) in 2023, 24 (57.26) in 2023, and 22 (55.38) in 2021. In 2023, BU was positioned next to University of Delhi.

Under ‘Universities’ category, BU’s position came down to 26 in 2024, from 21st in 2023, 15th in 2022, and 14th in 2021. Likewise, under ‘Research Institutions’ category, BU’s position declined to 41 in 2024, from 38 in 2023 and 22 in 2022.

The negative publicity in media was the main cause for the decline in 2024 ranking of BU, a senior professor said.

There have been periodic reports in the media about the delay in appointment of a full-time Vice-Chancellor to the University. The delayed movement of files - the three-member Vice-Chancellor Committee that has been managing the affairs of the university for the last two years has to get the sanction of the Principal Secretary of Higher Education, the Convenor - has been cited as the cause for the slowness in the administration by associations representing both teaching and non-teaching staff.

Ever since the last full-time Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj demitted office during October 2022, the administration has taken a hit, according to the associations. The posts of Registrar, Controller of Examinations and other important positions have been filled with In-Charge officials, who mostly face limitations in exercising their authority, another senior professor explained.

The saving grace, however, is that BU still continues to remain at the top in the list of general State Universities of Tamil Nadu. Also, under the newly-formed category ‘State Public Universities’, BU has been ranked eighth (first among general State universities in Tamil Nadu) at the national level.

Nevertheless, the consensus among the teachers is that from here on, there is an imperative need for the BU to consolidate and improve its position, which will be possible only through prompt appointment of a full-time Vice-Chancellor.