ADVERTISEMENT

Absence of authorised parking lots cause inconvenience to motorists in Erode

May 12, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

Cars parked along the State Bank Road in Erode causing inconvenience to other road users. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

In the absence of authorised parking lots in Erode city, vehicles are parked haphazardly along the roads leading to frequent traffic congestion and inconvenience to other road users. 

Movement of vehicles on most of the arterial roads and in market areas is affected because of unauthorised parking, poor road condition, and absence of footpaths. R.K.V. Road, Manikoondu, Kongalamman Kovil Street, Eswaran Kovil Street, Panneerselvam Park are some of the busiest areas in the city with textile shops and provisional stores. However, there is only one two-wheeler parking stand of the Corporation and it does not meet the needs of the motorists. A few commercial outlets have their own parking lots for the customers. Most of the banks, retail outlets and commercial establishments do not have parking areas for the customers.  

“As in other cities, the Corporation should construct multi-storeyed parking facilities in market areas and in places where it is necessary. The civic body should initiate action against the commercial establishments that do not provide parking space to customers,” says K. Saravana Kumar of Kalaimadu Silai.

Smart Cities Mission projects worth over ₹950 crores are under implementation in the city. The civic body planned a multi-level parking complex near the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market on R.K.V. Road in 2020. Since, the existing market was demolished and a new building is being raised, the plan was dropped.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Corporation engineer said that the new market complex had an underground parking space that would cater to the needs of vehicles in the market areas. Likewise, the new shopping complex at Kalaimadu Silai and the textile complex at Panneerselvam Park would have adequate parking space, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US