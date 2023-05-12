HamberMenu
Absence of authorised parking lots cause inconvenience to motorists in Erode

May 12, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Cars parked along the State Bank Road in Erode causing inconvenience to other road users.

Cars parked along the State Bank Road in Erode causing inconvenience to other road users. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

In the absence of authorised parking lots in Erode city, vehicles are parked haphazardly along the roads leading to frequent traffic congestion and inconvenience to other road users. 

Movement of vehicles on most of the arterial roads and in market areas is affected because of unauthorised parking, poor road condition, and absence of footpaths. R.K.V. Road, Manikoondu, Kongalamman Kovil Street, Eswaran Kovil Street, Panneerselvam Park are some of the busiest areas in the city with textile shops and provisional stores. However, there is only one two-wheeler parking stand of the Corporation and it does not meet the needs of the motorists. A few commercial outlets have their own parking lots for the customers. Most of the banks, retail outlets and commercial establishments do not have parking areas for the customers.  

“As in other cities, the Corporation should construct multi-storeyed parking facilities in market areas and in places where it is necessary. The civic body should initiate action against the commercial establishments that do not provide parking space to customers,” says K. Saravana Kumar of Kalaimadu Silai.

Smart Cities Mission projects worth over ₹950 crores are under implementation in the city. The civic body planned a multi-level parking complex near the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market on R.K.V. Road in 2020. Since, the existing market was demolished and a new building is being raised, the plan was dropped.

A Corporation engineer said that the new market complex had an underground parking space that would cater to the needs of vehicles in the market areas. Likewise, the new shopping complex at Kalaimadu Silai and the textile complex at Panneerselvam Park would have adequate parking space, he said.

