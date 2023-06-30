HamberMenu
Absconding person convicted in cheating case nabbed in Salem

June 30, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 41-year-old person who was convicted by the court for cheating and was absconding for one year was nabbed by the Salem City Police on Friday.

The Annathanapatti police raided various lodges within their limits in the wee hours of Friday. At that time, they found a person in suspicious circumstances and he was identified as A. Enoth Andrews (41), a resident of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

The police checked his name in the criminal records and found that he was convicted for cheating people in Namakkal district by running an emu farm. The Coimbatore TANPID court awarded him 10 years imprisonment last year and also imposed ₹3.60 crore as fine. The police alerted the Namakkal District Economic Offence Wing (EOW) police and handed him over to the them.

