About 80 % of land acquired for Coimbatore airport expansion

Of the proposed 627.89 acres identified for the purpose, 527 acres have been acquired so far

The Revenue Department has acquired 83.93 % of land demarcated for the expansion of the Coimbatore International Airport, which include patta, defence and poramboke lands.

Sources said that 527 acres out of the proposed 627.89 acres for the expansion of the airport have been acquired so far. Acquisition of the remaining 140 acres of patta land was pending because of a combination of factors, including cases pending before courts. Some lands ran into dispute as multiple people claimed rights for a single land.

The total area of 627.89 acres identified for the expansion of the airport are spread over 23 blocks in four villages, namely Singanallur, Uppilippalayam, Kalapatti and Irugur, and one block belonging to the defence.

Of the total land, 462 acres are patta land and 134.2 acres are defence land. The remaining 31.69 acres were classified as non-cultivable/poramboke land.

The Revenue Department faced trouble in the acquisition of the 462 acres of patta land and 70 % of the area has been acquired. Officials involved in the acquisition process said that a total of ₹700 crore has been disbursed to land owners as compensation in the last eight months.

The compensation fixed by the government was ₹ 1,500 per sqft for residential areas and ₹ 900 per sqft for agricultural plots. Some of the land owners moved the court demanding higher compensations.

After the complete acquisition of the land, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will carry out expansion works which include extension of the runway from its present length of 9,500 feet to 12,500 feet.

The AAI will also construct a new terminal exclusively for domestic flights in the space between the cargo section and existing terminal, said officials.