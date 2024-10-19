About 15 self-financing colleges affiliated to Bharathiar University face inevitability of replacing principals

The managements of about 15 affiliated self-financing colleges of Bharathiar University have their fingers crossed as they face the ignominy of replacing principals who have served for more than 10 years in the post without further delay.

A communication issued by the Directorate of Collegiate Education last month advised compliance by the managements of government, government-aided and self-financed colleges.

The Director of Collegiate Education had, citing a recent order of the Madras High Court, issued a circular stating that the tenure of principalship is 10 years. The circular also referred to the Regulations of UGC dated July 18 clause V(B) which prescribes the tenure of the principal as five plus five years.

As per the norms, a college principal shall be appointed for a period of five years, extendable for another term of five years on the basis of performance assessment by a Committee appointed by the University, constituted as per the UGC regulations.

After the completion of his/her term as Principal, the incumbent shall join back his/her parent organisationwith the designation as Professor and in the grade of the Professor.

Another aspect emphasised in the circular was that no retired teachers after the age of 62 years can be appointed in any statutory or even non-statutory position in universities/ colleges based on the then existing regulations of UGC.

The circular has specifically mentioned that the norms will apply to self-financing and government-aided colleges as well.

The circular issued by the university, with the approval of the Syndicate, to affiliated colleges during February, 2023, also mentions that the rule applies to all affiliated colleges.

Till then, the line of thought was that compliance to the norm was required only by government and government-aided colleges.

According to university sources, the managements of the 15 self-financing colleges are now in a compulsion to comply with the norms. Else, approval of files pertaining to other administrative matters will be withheld, sources added.

