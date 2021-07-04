‘Abide by new COVID-19 relaxation norms’

Coimbatore

04 July 2021 23:03 IST

The district administration, in a release issued here on Sunday, has urged people to abide by the relaxed COVID-19 lockdown norms. It said shops could now be kept open till 8 p.m., government and B2B meetings could be held but entry was only for those with invitation, restaurants, kitchens, lodges and hotels could function between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. but with only 50% occupancy, tea stalls and bakeries with 50% occupancy, gym and yoga centre could function but again with 50% of the capacity. The same applied to clubs, IT and ITES companies.

Liquor shops would function between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and malls and shopping complexes between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. but with only 50% capacity. Colleges and universities would be open only for research scholars.

As for weddings, the release said, not more than 50 guests would be allowed and for death or last rites only 20 persons. It appealed to the people to follow all the COVID-19 safety guidelines to prevent the infection spread.

