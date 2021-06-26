Abide by new COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, says Coimbatore Collector

Coimbatore

26 June 2021 22:32 IST

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Saturday urged people to abide by the new COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that would come into force on June 28.

He said in a release that tea stalls could function from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but offering only takeaways. Shops selling electrical goods, hardware, stationery, footwear, utensils, fancy goods and offering laundry, photocopy service, printing service and photo and video service could function from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Likewise, shops selling and servicing home appliances should function only from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. as should shops selling and serving two-wheelers, automobile spare parts, mobile phones and accessories, computer hardware and electronic gods.

Mr. Sameeran, who held a meeting to discuss the arrangements to enforce the revised guidelines, said roadside eateries should function only between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., but offer only takeaway service. All State Government departments that come under the essential service would function with 100% strength and others with 50% workforce. Banks, insurance companies and companies engaged in cash refilling service would function only with 50% employees. Companies engaged in export and those providing spares or inputs could function with 100% workers and others with only 33%, the Collector further said.

As for participation and conduct of weddings, the Collector said people travelling to weddings held within the district could travel without e-pass or e-registration. Those travelling to the district to participate in weddings, should have e-pass. Parents of the bride or groom should get the pass online at https://eregister.tnega.org.

The Collector said that those who were COVID-19-positive would not be allowed to remain in home isolation. The should undergo treatment either at a hospital or a COVID-19 Care Centre.

Sample collection

The Collector also urged people to cooperate in the random sample collection for the RT-PCR test that the administration planned to conduct to check the spread of the infection, given the relaxation of regulations.

In a release issued here on Saturday, he said of the 10,000 to 13,000 samples that the administration collected every day in the district, it randomly lifted samples at places where people gathered in large numbers like vegetable and flower markets and the potato market in Mettupalayam.

In continuation of the exercise, the administration would collect samples from people in markets, government offices and private establishments, shops, etc.