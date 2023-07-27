Abdul Kalam’s death anniversary observed in Coimbatore

July 27, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) in association with The Hindu observed the 8th death anniversary of former President .A.P.J.Abdul Kalam at Corporation S.R.P.Ammani Ammal Girls Higher Secondary School on Thursday. K .Ramesh, head master, of the School, Alagarsamy, Head, Dept. of MSW, Sri Krishna Arts and Science College, Kuniamuthur, took part in the event. P. Guhan, Oncologist, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, recalled the opening of free paediatric oncology ward at SRIOR and launching of DEEPAM, an initiative to provide free medical support for the underprivileged women. He said the Mr. Kalam came all the way to Coimbatore to inaugurate the projects in August 2005.

“Today under Deepam, more than 3.25 lakh women have been screened for for breast and cervical cancer and close to 1,000 children, who suffer from different cancers, have been treated, Dr. Guhan said.

