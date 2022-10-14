Abducted man rescued in hours in Salem

A man who was abducted over a money dispute here was rescued within hours on Friday.

According to the police, A. Subramani (41) of Ravi Nagar in Suramangalam runs a hotel and is doing real estate business. From 2019–20, Subramani bought ₹24 lakh from Saranya (35) of Suramangalam, who is also in the real estate business, in many instalments. As Subramani bought the loan for higher interest (₹20 in interest for ₹100), he repaid ₹96 lakh to Saranya in instalments. But she demanded ₹70 lakh more and it created enmity between them.

On Thursday around 11.30 a.m., Saranya and a seven-member gang came to Subramani’s home, abducted him, and threatened his wife Anbarasi (36) to pay ₹70 lakh to leave her husband. Around 9 p.m., Anbarasi lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam police. The police found that Subramani was locked in a home at Suramangalam.

The police went to the home at midnight and rescued Subramani. On seeing the police, the gang fled, and the police managed to nab David alias Udhayakumar (37) of Chinnammapalayam and Kumar (34) of Yercaud Foothills. There is a murder case pending against the duo. The police also seized the car used for kidnapping. A search is on for the remaining accused, including Saranya.