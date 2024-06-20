Abducted goldsmith, nephew rescued by Coimbatore City Police team in Sivaganga

The city police have rescued a goldsmith and his nephew, employed at his workshop, who were abducted earlier this week in R.S. Puram limits by a group of people at the behest of aggrieved customers based in Sivaganga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senthil Kumar (40) and Vishnuvasan (22) of Ponnarayapuram did not return home after going out in a car. Vishnuvasan’s mother Sudha had subsequently received a ransom call on WhatsApp number. The callers had demanded ₹42 lakh for release of her son and brother. Sudha had lodged a complaint with the R.S. Puram Police.

A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Saravanakumar camped in Sivaganga district and arrested Dhanbal, Marimuthu, Hariharan, Karthick, Kootu Karthick, and Karthick Raja.

They had confessed to have executed the task on the instructions of one Mangayarkarisi who, police sources said, was aggrieved over a transaction. The gold bangles supplied by Senthilkumar was declared fake when Mangayarkarisi had taken them to the bank for pledging, it is learnt.

The abduction was carried out since Mangayarkarisi was in financial stress, sources added. Police teams are on the lookout for Mangayarkarisi, Dhanasekar and a few other accomplices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.