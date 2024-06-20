GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Abducted goldsmith, nephew rescued by Coimbatore City Police team in Sivaganga

Published - June 20, 2024 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have rescued a goldsmith and his nephew, employed at his workshop, who were abducted earlier this week in R.S. Puram limits by a group of people at the behest of aggrieved customers based in Sivaganga.

Senthil Kumar (40) and Vishnuvasan (22) of Ponnarayapuram did not return home after going out in a car. Vishnuvasan’s mother Sudha had subsequently received a ransom call on WhatsApp number. The callers had demanded ₹42 lakh for release of her son and brother. Sudha had lodged a complaint with the R.S. Puram Police.

A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Saravanakumar camped in Sivaganga district and arrested Dhanbal, Marimuthu, Hariharan, Karthick, Kootu Karthick, and Karthick Raja.

They had confessed to have executed the task on the instructions of one Mangayarkarisi who, police sources said, was aggrieved over a transaction. The gold bangles supplied by Senthilkumar was declared fake when Mangayarkarisi had taken them to the bank for pledging, it is learnt.

The abduction was carried out since Mangayarkarisi was in financial stress, sources added. Police teams are on the lookout for Mangayarkarisi, Dhanasekar and a few other accomplices.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.