Abducted financier murdered, police nab three persons

A financier, who was abducted by a gang two days ago, was found murdered in Salem district on Wednesday night. The police arrested three persons in connection with the murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, G. Gowtham alias Sankar (35) of Patharai near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district was a financier at Veppadai. On Monday night, he called his wife Divya and said a gang abducted him near his home in a car.

On information, the Veppadai police came to the spot and found Gowtham’s slippers, specs, and chilli powder all over the road. The police registered a case. On Wednesday night, the police found Gowtham’s body at Mettukadu near Vaigundam in Sankagiri police limits in Salem district. The police sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for postmortem.

On Thursday morning, relatives of the deceased picketed Veppadai police station and the police pacified them. Police investigation revealed that former staff members Deepan, Prakash and Gunasekaran and their accomplices were involved in the murder. The trio worked in the finance companies run by Gowtham and his father-in-law Kumar, and misappropriated a sum of ₹15 lakh. When Gowtham came to know about this, he threatened them to return the money failing which he would file a police complaint against them. Following this, the trio decided to murder him, police sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested the trio on Thursday and they were remanded in prison.