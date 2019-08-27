Abandoned pond to get a facelift

With top priority given for water conservation and protection of water bodies, Olirum Erodu Foundation along with M.C.R. Textiles Private Limited began digging Kammalan pond at Nasiyanur that was closed 25 years ago.

The lake, located adjacent to Karuppannan Temple, fulfilled the water needs of the villagers and farmers in the area for many years. However, it was closed by the people as they no longer need water from the pond due to availability of water from other sources. The Foundation along with the company decided to restore the 1.5 acre lake by digging it for 10 foot deep so that 1.25 crore litre water could be stored in it.

Recently, works were inaugurated by Collector C. Kathiravan, Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, MLAs K.V. Ramalingam and K.S. Thennarasu, M. Chinnasami, chairman of the Foundation, K.M. Abul Hasan, Chairman, Healthcare Panel of the Foundation and M.C. Robin, Chairman of the company.

Members of the foundation said that it had so far renovated 34 water bodies in the district that helped the storage level to increase from 56.11 crore litre to 263.99 crore litre. “This is the 35th renovation of water body work which will help in recharge the ground water and also help villagers and farmers”, they added. The work is being undertaken at a cost of ₹ 10 lakh and is expected to be completed in one month’s time.