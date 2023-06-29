Abandoned newborn rescued from bushes near Annur in Coimbatore

June 29, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The 108 ambulance services on Thursday rescued a newborn that was found abandoned in bushes near Annur in Coimbatore district. The police said that residents of Kariyampalayam near Annur heard the cries of a baby from thorny bushes in the neighbourhood in the early hours of Thursday. They immediately alerted the police and the 108 ambulance services. An ambulance crew rushed to the spot and rescued the newborn, a girl baby. The newborn, aged a day or two, was first taken to the Government Hospital at Annur. Based on the instruction of doctors, the child was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The newborn, with a low birth weight, was stable, according to hospital authorities.

The Annur police have launched an investigation to find out who abandoned the newborn.

