Abandoned new-born rescued in Tiruppur

Residents rescued a newborn baby girl that was found abandoned on the street on Thursday morning.

The police said that the residents of Postal Colony in Tiruppur North police station limits found the baby lying on the bushes near a movie theatre around 6 a.m.

Following this, one of them dialled the ‘108’ ambulance service, which rushed the baby to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital. Tiruppur North police are investigating using CCTV footages to determine who had left the baby in the area.

Sources at the hospital said that the baby was stable and no external injuries were found. The baby was admitted in the neonatal intensive care unit, the sources said.


