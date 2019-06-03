Abandoned horses roam roads of Udhagamandalam

Despite the Udhagamandalam Municipality’s repeated efforts to end the problem, horses abandoned by their owners in Udhagamandalam town continue to roam the streets, putting themselves and motorists at risk of serious injury.

Before the start of the summer festival, the municipality and the district administration issued a notice to all horse and cattle owners, warning them of heavy fines if their animals were found roaming the streets. But, the warning has not had any impact on them.

N. Naveen, a local resident, said already the town’s narrow roads proved difficult to use because of unauthorised parking of vehicles. The stray horses have added to the problem. There had been a number of accidents involving motorists and the horses, he said.

Threat to wildlife

The stray horses can also pose a threat to wildlife in the Nilgiris, a conservation activist warned. N. Sadiq Ali, Founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust, said many of the animals found their way into reserve forests as well, threatening the wildlife in the process. “Horses and cattle can carry foot and mouth disease, as well as a host of other infections that can be passed on to the wildlife,” he said. Horse owners use the animals to make profits during the season by offering rides to tourists, and then abandon them for the rest of the year.

The municipality had planned to impound the animals, and had also held discussions with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to demarcate a space in Khandal to house the abandoned animals. As this had not been implemented, very little could be done to keep the animals off the streets, said Shobana Chandrasekar, a member of the Namma Nilgiris citizens’ group and the SPCA.

“Horses are sentient beings. So, there needs to be a place where they can be housed and looked after, fed and even given medical attention if the municipality is serious about impounding them,” said Ms. Chandrasekar.