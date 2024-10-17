Abandoned elephant calf moved to Theppakadu camp dies after illness

An abandoned elephant calf from the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), which was brought to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp a few months ago, died after an illness on Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning.

Officials said that the elephant calf was found in STR in March this year, and after efforts to trace and reunite the animal with its herd had failed, a decision was reached to raise it at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

However, the calf had been unwell for the last few weeks, and despite the veterinarians’ efforts to treat the animal, it died early Thursday morning, officials added.

A postmortem examination was conducted.

