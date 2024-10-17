ADVERTISEMENT

Abandoned elephant calf moved to Theppakadu camp dies after illness

Updated - October 17, 2024 03:47 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The elephant calf was found abandoned in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in March this year

The Hindu Bureau

The elephant calf that died at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp on Thursday morning | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An abandoned elephant calf from the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), which was brought to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp a few months ago, died after an illness on Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning.

Officials said that the elephant calf was found in STR in March this year, and after efforts to trace and reunite the animal with its herd had failed, a decision was reached to raise it at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Watch: This is how abandoned elephant calves receive care at Theppakadu camp

However, the calf had been unwell for the last few weeks, and despite the veterinarians’ efforts to treat the animal, it died early Thursday morning, officials added.

A postmortem examination was conducted.

