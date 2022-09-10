Abandoned child rescued, handed over to mother in Dharmapuri

Staff Reporter Dharmapuri
September 10, 2022 18:10 IST

A two-year-old girl child who was found crying in a bus at the Dharmapuri bus stand was rescued and handed over to her mother on Friday.

The police said that passengers of a government bus, who saw the child crying in search of her mother, handed her over to the Dharmapuri police on Monday night. The police checked the CCTV footage at the bus stand and found a woman coming with the child. The police sent the child to a government home.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother, Rajeswari from Salem, arrived at the police station to take her child back. She told the police that following a quarrel with her husband, she tried to abandon the child in the bus. The police verified the documents that she had and handed over the child to her.

