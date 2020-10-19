Abandoned baby rescued

A baby girl found abandoned near Singanallur bus stand here on Sunday was rescued by the police and the staff of an Amma Unavagam.

The child, aged less than five days, was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

D. Ilaiyaraja, head constable of the Singanallur police station, said that the newborn was found abandoned near a two-wheeler garage close to the bus stand around 1 p.m.

Mr. Iaiyaraja and head constable Senthil Kumar from the Peelamedu police station had come to the bus stand for duty as members of the COVID-19 monitoring squad of the City Police.

“The baby was found abandoned near the gate of the garage, which remained closed. People, who spotted the baby had informed the women who work at the nearby Amma Unavagam who in turn informed us,” he said.

The baby was soon shifted to CMCH in an ambulance. The newborn was admitted to the Special Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) at CMCH and her condition was fine, said V. Booma, Head of the Department of Paediatrics and nodal officer for SNCU.