Abandoned baby girl rescued

DHARMAPURI

07 October 2021 21:51 IST

A two-week old baby girl found abandoned at Sitling village in Harur found a warm embrace and a new name in the arms of the Collector S. Dhivyadarshini here before she was handed over to the care of local adoption centre. Only a few hours ago, she had been found abandoned by the owner of a local eatery in the remote Sitling village of Harur.

The owner handed over the child to the local hospital. In turn, the doctors at the hospital alerted the District Child Protection Unit, whose officials arrived at the hospital and collected the baby.

At the Collectorate, the baby was welcomed by the Collector, who named her Kayalvizhi, in the presence of the sisters of Nirmala Charitable Society and Adoption Centre, Kovilur, Nallampalli, where the baby will be housed. Later, the Collector handed over the baby to Sister Supriya.

According to the Collector, those seeking rightful claim to the baby are given 60 days time to approach the District Child Protection Unit or the District Child Welfare Committee.