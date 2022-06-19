Aavin sees higher sales of milk 

‘Reduction of milk price by ₹3 a litre has caused a daily sales increase of 41,000 litres in Coimbatore alone’

Milk production in Tamil Nadu has increased to 42 lakh litres in the last one year as against 26 lakh litres earlier, Milk and Dairy Development Minister S.M. Nasar said here on Sunday.

Inaugurating an Aavin Hi-Tech Parlour, constructed at ₹1 crore here, he said the State had 9,354 milk producers’ societies. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reduced milk price by ₹3 a litre for consumers and this had caused a daily sales increase of 41,000 litres in Coimbatore district alone, benefitting four lakh consumers.

The Minister earlier visited milk producers’ societies at Malumichampatti, Madukkarai, and Pachapalayam, inspected the facilities and interacted with the producers. The producers sought availability of fodder at subsidised price for the cattle and an increase in procurement price. The Minister said the government would study these demands.

Official sources said 1,500 litres of milk was procured every day at Malumichampatti and 3,500 litres a day at Madukkarai. Aavin procures 1.85 lakh litres a day from 353 societies in the district. Its requirement is 3.40 lakh litres and the remaining milk is procured from Tiruppur district.

The parlour, inaugurated by the Minister, will be open 24 hours a day and has play area for children. It will sell ice creams, cookies, ghee, butter, buttermilk and milk sweets besides other dairy products. The Minister said the normal shelf life of Aavin-made milk sweets was seven to 14 days. With better packaging, this could be extended. Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MPA) facilities would soon be available in Coimbatore too, he added.