Aavin sales, procurement increase, says Minister

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S.M. Nasar said sales and procurement of Aavin had increased under the new regime and measures were on to improve sales further.

Mr. Nasar said while the procurement was 36 lakh litres per day during the previous regime, it had increased to 41 lakh litres per day at present. While only 26 lakh litres per day was sold during the AIADMK period, it had increased to over 27.80 lakh litres per day under the present government.

Mr. Nasar said that during Deepavali sweet sales, while business was done for only ₹53 crore last year, after the sale period of 40 days, business increased to ₹85 crore this year, within the sale period of 18 days.

They faced shortages, or else the business would have crossed ₹100 crore. Mr. Nasar said payment dues of ₹330 crore were given to dairy farmers ahead of Deepavali.

The Minister along with Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy and other senior officials inspected the Aavin dairy premises here on Thursday. He said the reduction of ₹3 for per litre of milk caused a loss of ₹85 crore per day to the dairy. However, it was done considering the welfare of the underprivileged people. Mr. Nasar said ghee had been included for the first time in the 21-item Pongal gift kit. Aavin had received orders for ₹130 crore for supplying ghee in the kit and production was happening across the State.