Aavin reduces prices

COIMBATORE

14 May 2021 23:32 IST

Aavin Coimbatore has reduced milk prices as announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin from May 16.

According to a press release, for details consumers can contact the following numbers: 9489043713 (east zone), 9489043711 (west zone), 9489043715 (north zone) and 9489043708 (south zone) or toll free number 1800 4254 4777.

Milk card holders can log on to www.aavincoimbatore.com to get new cards and do not have to visit the Aavin office. There are special prices for those who buy milk in bulk.